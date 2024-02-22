LA Times Studios is excited to announce the fifth annual CEO Visionaries nomination opportunity. We will profile CEOs from various industries who have exhibited exceptional leadership in the region.

We invite you to nominate Southern California-based CEOs who are impacting change. The LA Times Studio executive committee will profile select individuals for their successes and accomplishments based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout his/her career

Long- and short-term impact he/she has made on their organization and/or the industry’s growth

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization

There is no cost to nominate. All nominees must work in Southern California to be considered.*

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged. Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

*Please note that LA Times Studios staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the LA Times Studios team prior to being published. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change.

Individuals selected will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.