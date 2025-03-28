Reader Letter for Commercial Real Estate Magazine 2023

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce our third annual Commercial Real Estate: Trends, Updates and Visionaries magazine. This magazine spotlights professionals within the commercial real estate sector and also features trends and overall business updates about the industry.

In 2023, the continued influence of COVID-19 has led CRE companies to remain vigilant and adaptable. Now, as the world continues to regain normalcy, many CRE executives are cautiously optimistic that trends in the sector will experience an upward trajectory, meeting and exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

The commercial real estate world has been forced to reinvent itself. With the continued prevalence of remote and hybrid work, new types of entertainment options and a huge focus on multifamily housing in Southern California, CRE is an often challenging trip through uncharted territory. The deserving visionaries profiled in the pages of this magazine – from CRE executives and contractors to bankers, lenders and professional service advisors – have met this adversity, helping to steer the industry trend towards smart, flexible and future-focused growth.