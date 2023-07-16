Commercial Real Estate Trends, Updates & Visionaries 2023

Trends and Updates
The most recent Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast California Commercial Real Estate Survey, released earlier this year, shows a mixed bag of outlooks that vary based on the type of real estate offered.
Visionaries
The commercial real estate world is in a state of constant recovery and reinvention. The executives, lenders, builders, professional service providers listed below have brought savvy, adaptability and relentless optimism to Southern California commercial real estate. Their leadership has given the industry a post-pandemic boost, and has steered the sector back toward the headline-making growth the region is famous for.