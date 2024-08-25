7 Key Questions Answered: Insights from a Legal Power Couple

Southern California’s legal scene was ready for change when Lem and Therese Garcia set out to elevate the personal injury field 10 years ago. Their mission was simple: improve the way personal injury cases were handled and how injured clients were treated.

With a shared vision and unwavering determination, they opened Lem Garcia Law. Their goal was to deliver outstanding personal service and results to all clients, challenging the industry to a higher standard.

What inspired you to pursue a career in law, and what do you find most fulfilling about it?

Lem: In college, I dreamed of being a journalist to shine a light on the world’s injustices and inequalities, hoping to spark change. But I realized that as a lawyer, I could make a more direct impact, one person at a time. Nothing is more fulfilling than improving someone’s life.

Therese: I worked at several nonprofit organizations tackling various social inequities, then decided that a career in law would be an effective way to make a tangible, measurable difference in people’s lives. Being able to do that every day is incredibly fulfilling.

Can you share a memorable experience from your work that had a significant impact on you?

Lem: One morning at 2 a.m., I got an email from a young woman who was desperate for help after she was hit by a car and lost her front teeth. Nobody wanted to represent her because they thought she was at fault. I took her case anyways, and weeks later, we secured a significant settlement for her, more than enough for her to get her smile back. We can really make an impact when we truly listen and care.

Therese: One of our first cases, when we opened Lem Garcia Law (LGL), involved a young man who suffered a catastrophic injury. It was deeply humbling to see a life changed so drastically by the negligence of others. It truly inspired me to fight for justice for him and for all our clients.

How do you balance running a successful law firm and spending quality time with your family?

Lem: Balancing a law firm and a happy family is a juggling act, especially when your business partner is also your life partner. There’s no clear line between the two - running a firm and running a family often blur together. The key is managing expectations and staying flexible. You need to switch gears quickly, pause work when your family needs you, and step back from family duties when the office calls. Even on family vacations, I can never fully disconnect from work. But honestly, that’s a small price to pay.

Therese: Running a law firm and taking care of a family are quite similar endeavors, each requiring time and attention. Time is precious and fleeting, so scheduling and planning are of utmost importance. Being flexible and creative about responding to the needs of the firm and our family helps as well.

What are some of the biggest challenges you faced while growing your law firm, and how did you overcome them?

Lem: Handling the unknown. When I started, I had no experience running a business and little experience in handling personal injury cases. But I was determined to figure it out, driven by always needing to do what’s best for my clients. New issues constantly arose, and I had no mentors. That’s when CAALA (Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles) became a lifeline. I’d post questions on their message board, and within minutes, attorneys with decades of experience would respond. Their support was invaluable. Thanks to the connections I made there, we’ve been able to improve the lives of many clients.

Therese: Our top priority at LGL is providing the best service to our clients. In the early days of LGL, ensuring that we met that goal, while also creating business infrastructure for the firm (i.e. marketing, human resources and accounting), was a challenge. We worked long hours (there was no such thing as 9-5), figured out how to divide the labor and delegate, and sought third-party support in different areas.

How do you stay motivated and maintain your passion for your work?

Lem: I believe anything is possible, so motivation becomes second nature. I embrace the mindset that discipline, hard work and a little luck can make anything possible. Once you do that, how can you not seize every day? Life has so much to offer, and we only have so much time.

Therese: Hearing feedback from our clients about how thankful they are for our help is very motivating. Knowing that we are making a difference is the best motivation to keep going.

What advice would you give to aspiring lawyers, especially those from underrepresented communities?

Lem: Be unrealistic. When people say you can’t do something because it’s unrealistic, don’t listen. Don’t let their limitations become yours. They’re projecting their own insecurities and failures onto you. Don’t believe the hype that you can’t do something because you’re a minority. You can do it. Don’t let anyone convince you otherwise.

Therese: It can be a difficult road to becoming the first lawyer in your family or your community, but it is possible. As a child of a Filipino immigrant who blazed my own path, I can attest to that. Observe and connect with others doing the work you want to do. Take advantage of all the learning opportunities you can find. Seek support from others. Having community inside and outside of the profession will give you strength.

What hobbies or activities do you enjoy outside of your professional life, and how do they contribute to your overall happiness and well-being?

Lem: I love to play basketball and lift weights. It’s my escape. I love the constant challenge; there’s always room for improvement. To me, growth isn’t just progress - it’s happiness.

Therese: Raising three children is my other full-time job. It is one of my greatest joys to nurture them into becoming their own beings. I also stay active in local civic activities.

There is much work to be done toward making our society more just. Lem and Therese Garcia improved the personal injury field by opening Lem Garcia Law, dedicating their practice to providing clients with exceptional service and results.

