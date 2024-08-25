D.Law’s Unique Culture Unites and Guides Its Team

“More than anything, our culture is what brings us together and keeps us together,” says Emil Davtyan, founder and managing attorney at employment law firm D.Law. “It’s also a unifying force that helps guide us into the future with a common vision for success.”

Davtyan is speaking about D.Law’s unique set of shared principles, which the company recently codified in its “Cultural Constitution.” The document encapsulates D.Law’s mission, philosophy, people, workplace and values. The company’s mission, as stated in the document, is to bring justice and fairness to workers throughout California by redefining what an employment law firm can be. According to Davtyan, the way D.Law’s team works and interacts together, as well as with others, is the key to making this revolutionary mission a reality.

D.Law’s philosophy, which focuses on balancing the hard work of excelling as an employment law firm with the fun of joining together to celebrate successes, expresses the spirit of the firm’s culture. “We are inspired by the qualities we admire in the best sports teams around the world,” said Davtyan. “Keeping our head in the game, our eye on the goal and giving it everything we’ve got are things we all can relate to. We also are influenced by the dynamic of a tightly knit family. We embrace the honesty, empathy and loyalty that keep families - and companies - strong and united.”

Nina Palyan, director of HR & finance, emphasizes the crucial role D.Law’s team members play in defining the company’s culture. “Our people come from a wide range of backgrounds, with a wealth of work and life experiences,” she said. “We are spirited, tenacious, compassionate and dedicated to excellence. Our diversity is an essential element of our strength. We love working together, having fun together and sharing the passion of building a great company together. We believe each team member has a role in shaping and advancing our culture, and we’re devoted to helping each other grow both personally and professionally.”

Palyan also noted that D.Law’s workplace is a reflection of its culture. “We are continuously designing and improving our workplace with our people in mind, creating an environment that fosters focus, creativity and teamwork while providing amenities and cultural events that allow us to relax and have fun together,” she said.

D.Law is currently working with top architects, artists, designers and craftsmen to build a new Pasadena-based headquarters featuring state-of-the-art facilities and complemented by inspiring art and furniture. The building reflects a commitment to the staff’s needs while enhancing work-life balance and team cohesion. The firm’s values are also highlighted in the Cultural Constitution and are defined in a way that emphasizes what the

“D” in D.Law truly stands for. “Our values are the foundation of who we are and what defines us as a truly different kind of law firm,” Emil Davtyan explained. “We categorize these values in the areas of diligence, dependability, dedication, decisiveness, dignity and defense. In building our team, we look for these qualities in potential employees, because people who embody and exhibit these values already are in sync with our culture and are ready to help us take it to the next level.

“We are continually evolving our vision and the culture that supports it,” Davtyan continued. “It’s what distinguishes us most from other companies and is changing the perception of the public and our peers on what an employment law firm can truly be. We are building a brilliant future together, and we hope our culture and the changes it brings about will inspire and positively impact our industry.”

