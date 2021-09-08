Many CFOs Intend to Increase Digital Investments More Than Other Areas

CFOs plan to increase technology investments, with 82% saying they intend to increase investment in digital capabilities this fiscal year compared to FY20, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc. The survey of 115 CFOs was conducted by Gartner late last year and also revealed that 70% of respondents intend to increase spending in information technology in this fiscal year.

“As COVID-19 lockdowns were imposed, most finance organizations tried to digitize as many processes as possible to move to a virtual work environment,” said Alejandra Lozada, senior director analyst in the Gartner Finance practice. “CFOs also view technology as a competitive differentiator that can widen the performance gap between their businesses and those of their peers.”

Lack of Clarity on Digitalization

“While CFOs are planning to increase their digital investments, our survey also showed that they are less clear on what digital business means and the technologies with the most significant impact on their businesses. This could be a challenge,” said Lozada.

“CFOs need a clear digitalization language and vision to focus their teams on the key investments and initiatives required to accelerate transformation. This clarity is needed to make coherent technology investments that enhance one another.”

Gartner experts have three recommendations for CFOs planning their next digital steps: