Babyletto Opens First Flagship in Los Angeles

Babyletto’s flagship store offers a welcoming space for new and expecting parents in and around Los Angeles.

The L.A.-based brand debuts a first-of-its-kind retail experience, providing a sanctuary for modern parents in West Hollywood

Babyletto has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in Los Angeles. Nestled on Melrose Avenue, the new store offers a personalized, concierge-style shopping experience where parents can explore over 25 pieces from Babyletto’s award-winning collection, including modern cribs, recliners, gliders and dressers.

Inside the store, a ‘Design Center’ allows customers to explore wood samples as well as fabric swatches for Babyletto’s stylish nursery seating, while receiving hands-on product and design guidance from Babyletto experts. The store, designed by RD Collaborative, also emphasizes Babyletto’s commitment to sustainability through educational resources for new parents to learn about the brand’s industry-leading certifications, such as GREENGUARD Gold, FSC and GOTS. Additionally, Babyletto has introduced a new white-glove delivery service, enhancing the seamless shopping experience beyond the confines of the store.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome new and expectant parents into Babyletto’s first retail location in Los Angeles, where our journey began 35 years ago,” said Teddy Fong, founder of Babyletto and CEO of Million Dollar Baby Co., a family-owned company established by Fong’s parents in Los Angeles in 1990.

“As an Angeleno and a parent raising my own family here, I saw a need for a trusted, welcoming space for parents that has been missing in our city. Our store is more than just a place to shop; it’s a community hub where parents can connect, share experiences and find support,” continued Fong. “Our goal is to inspire and provide personalized guidance to make nursery shopping positive, seamless and exciting.”

Babyletto launched in Los Angeles in 2009 and has since sold over one million cribs and today carries over 100 modern nursery essentials that are available at major retailers, including Babylist, Crate & Kids, Pottery Barn Kids and Target.