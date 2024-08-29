Consumer Goods

The U.S. subsidiary of Japanese firm T. Hasegawa Co. announced that its U.S. subsidiary had acquired shares of Abelei Inc. for $48 million on August 23.
Aug. 29, 2024
PTW America Inc., based in Marina del Rey, announced the acquisition of Ghostpunch Games for $13.15 million on August 27.
Aug. 29, 2024
Fashion Nova acquired an office building in the heart of Beverly Hills at 407 N. Maple Drive for $118 million with plans to make the building its new global headquarters.
Aug. 29, 2024
The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, a 37% increase over the previous year.
Aug. 29, 2024
Long Beach Economic Partnership and World Trade Center Long Beach Host Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
Long Beach Economic Partnership (LBEP) and World Trade Center Long Beach (WTCLB) just sponsored the 12th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit for its first-ever appearance outside of USC’s campus.
Aug. 29, 2024
Shinkong Invests $10 Million in Ambercycle’s New Facility to Commercialize Circular Polyester Innovation
Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation, a global leader in polyester production, has invested $10 million in Ambercycle’s first state-of-the-art commercial facility.
Aug. 14, 2024
NoJo Baby & Kids Inc. acquired the assets of New York-based Baby Boom Consumer Products Inc. for $18 million on July 19.
Aug. 8, 2024
Mattel Corp. will expand its local footprint with the acquisition of the 168,000-square-foot office building at 2160 E. Grand Ave. in El Segundo.
Aug. 8, 2024
Irresistible Foods Group, Inc. (IFG), a family-owned house of brands including King’s Hawaiian, Grillo’s Pickles, Shaka Tea, Innovation Bakers and the IFG Restaurant Group, has formed a strategic partnership with The Killer Brownie Company, the top-selling gourmet brownie company in the nation
Aug. 7, 2024
Los Angeles-based industrial REIT Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. acquired the 186,000-square-foot Herbalife Plaza office building located at 950 W. 190th St. in Torrance for $41.3 million on July 22.
Aug. 1, 2024