Motorola Announces $5-Billion Acquisition of Los Angeles-Based Silvus Technologies

Los Angeles-based Silvus Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of mobile communications datalinks that facilitate data transmission without the need for fixed infrastructure, will be sold by investment firm TJC LP to Motorola Solutions Inc. for $5 billion. The purchase price is comprised of $4.4 billion in cash and up to $600 million in earnout payments. It is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025.

“Silvus’ commitment to mission-critical communication infrastructure is crucial in an increasingly complex global landscape,” said Erik Fagan, partner and head of industrial technology at TJC, in a statement. He noted that TJC acquired the company in 2019, and it grew from 70 employees to more than 350 employees since then.

Silvus was founded in 2004. Its technology is primarily used in government, unmanned systems (air, sea and ground), robotics, law enforcement, and other critical commercial and industrial applications.

Advertisement

Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel to TJC on the transaction, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor.

Information for this article was sourced from TJC LP.