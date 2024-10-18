BentallGreenOak Acquires Fontana Warehouse from Developer Panattoni for $240M

A newly constructed and fully leased warehouse in Fontana was acquired by institutional investor BentallGreenOak for $240 million from developer Panattoni. The 691,000-square-foot building was acquired for $348 per square foot just a few months after it was fully leased by food manufacturer Campbell Soups. The building is in a prime location in the Inland Empire West submarket where it has immediate access to major transportation hubs.

The building features many of the modern amenities desired by large tenants, such as 40-foot minimum clear heights, 92 dock-high loading doors and 46 mechanical dock levelers. In addition, it includes a 225-kilowatt solar panel installation on the roof. The building is pending LEED certification.