Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Softball glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

MONDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Banning 9, Rancho Dominguez 2

Bell 3, Legacy 0

Carson 6, Narbonne 3

Cleveland 11, Chatsworth 7

Crenshaw 17, Hawkins 7

Fairfax 7, Vaughn 3

Fremont 6, Dorsey 1

Garfield 1, South East 0

Jordan 20, Washington 2

King/Drew 8, Harbor Teacher 4

Maywood Academy 9, Elizabeth 1

Maywood CES 2, Marquez 1

North Hollywood 3, San Fernando 1

San Pedro 21, Gardena 2

Sotomayor 7, Torres 2

South Gate 12, Huntington Park 2

Stella 15, Animo Venice 1

Sun Valley Magnet 14, Community Charter 4

Sylmar 5, Kennedy 3

Valor Academy 20, Valley CES 5

Verdugo Hills 3, Poly 2

West Adams 5, Diego Rivera 4

Southern Section

Ambassador 4, Environmental Charter 2

Aquinas 4, Linfield Christian 2

Bosco Tech 9, Mary Star of the Sea 4

Brentwood 2, de Toledo 1

California 3, Warren 1

Camarillo 13, Oak Park 0

Chino Hills 4, Upland 1

Coachella Valley 2, Indio 1

Compton Centennial 8, Morningside 6

Cornerstone Christian 17, Perris 0

Covina 4, Rowland 2

Crean Lutheran 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

Crespi 9, Chaminade 4

Crossroads 15, Rolling Hills Prep 2

Culver City 12, Lawndale 0

Cypress 6, El Modena 2

Damien 8, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Desert Christian 12, Valley Torah 2

Dominguez 9, Compton 1

El Dorado 18, Villa Park 2

El Rancho 4, Whittier 0

Estancia 12, Garden Grove 2

Foothill 3, Dana Hills 0

Foothill Tech 4, St. Bonaventure 1

Grace Brethren 6, Heritage Christian 4

Harvard-Westlake 11, Loyola 3

Hawthorne 4, Inglewood 3

Hemet 15, San Jacinto Valley Academy 7

La Canada 3, Temple City 2

Laguna Hills 16, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3

Lancaster 4, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0

La Sierra 3, Rubidoux 0

Knight 11, Antelope Valley 4

Marshall 12, El Monte 0

Milken 9, Buckley 1

Montebello 2, Los Altos 1

Muir 9, Pasadena 4

Murrieta Mesa 2, Great Oak 0

Northview 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Oaks Christian 12, JSerra 3

Oxnard 5, Canyon Country Canyon 3

Oxnard Pacifica 6, Channel Islands 0

Patriot 3, Ramona 0

Riverside Prep 13, Glendale 3

Rosemead 5, Gabrielino 2

San Dimas 3, Colony 0

San Jacinto Leadership 1, Hamilton 0

San Marino 10, South Pasadena 2

Santa Fe 2, La Serna 0

Santa Monica 3, Leuzinger 0

Schurr 11, San Jacinto 5

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1, St. Francis 0

Sierra Canyon 6, Bishop Alemany 3

Simi Valley 6, Royal 4

Sonora 4, Esperanza 1

South El Monte 3, Arroyo 0

South Hills 4, Alta Loma 0

St. Anthony 7, Oxford Academy 3

Sunny Hills 8, Yorba Linda 4

Tahquitz 2, Adelanto 1

Temecula Valley 6, Murrieta Valley 5

Torrance 9, Long Beach Wilson 4

Trinity Classical Academy 12, Vasquez 4

Troy 9, Brea Olinda 5

Vista Murrieta 7, Chaparral 0

West Covina 7, Charter Oak 1

Whitney 14, Western 2

Wiseburn Da Vinci 13, Shalhevet 1

Yucaipa 4, Cajon 3

Intersectional

Granada Hills 4, Hart 3

SOFTBALL

City Section

Banning 6, San Pedro 4

Birmingham 11, Chatsworth 1

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, Fairfax 0

Carson 26, Gardena 0

Community Charter 12, Sun Valley Magnet 5

Contreras 23, Belmont 0

Discovery d. Valor Academy, forfeit

East Valley 22, Fulton 11

Hamilton 4, Westchester 2

King/Drew 9, Fremont 0

LA Leadership Academy 13, Smidt Tech 8

Marshall 5, Lincoln 4

Middle College 30, Animo Robinson 1

Narbonne 22, Rancho Dominguez 5

Orthopaedic 19, Animo Bunche 6

Palisades 25, University 18

Port of LA 20, Dorsey 0

Sherman Oaks CES 13, VAAS 2

Venice 26, LACES 0

Washington 17, Jordan 6

Southern Section

Aquinas 4, Linfield Christian 1

Bishop Alemany 13, Marymount 2

Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, Fairfax 0

Brea Olinda 11, Troy 0

California 11, Whittier 0

Camarillo 6, Oak Park 0

Charter Oak 8, West Covina 1

Citrus Valley 16, Cajon 10

Covina 4, Rowland 3

Diamond Bar 9, Walnut 4

Downey 11, Lynwood 0

El Monte 16, Marshall 2

El Rancho 5, Santa Fe 4

Etiwanda 14, Upland 7

Fillmore 1, Hueneme 0

Flintridge Sacred Heart 23, Immaculate Heart 0

Gabrielino 12, Rosemead 6

Garden Grove Santiago 11, Anaheim 1

Garey 13, Baldwin Park 2

Grace Brethren 5, Santa Clara 1

Huntington Beach 19, Corona del Mar 2

Indio 16, Coachella Valley 0

Keppel 16, Ramona Convent 8

La Canada 6, South Pasadena 1

La Sierra 16, Rubidoux 6

Loara 18, Westminster La Quinta 12

Long Beach Wilson 19, Compton 0

Los Amigos 8, Western 4

Marina 13, Newport Harbor 2

Mission Viejo 3, Tesoro 2

Monrovia 16, Temple City 11

Newbury Park 5, Buena 4

Northview 5, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2

Oxnard 8, Oxnard Pacifica 1

Palos Verdes 6, Peninsula 0

Pasadena Poly 8, Flintridge Prep 5

Pioneer 5, Artesia 4

Providence 17, Westridge 5

Ramona 8, Patriot 4

Rancho Alamitos 21, Century 5

Redondo Union 13, Mira Costa 0

Rio Hondo Prep 13, Mayfield 7

San Dimas 16, Duarte 6

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 11, Katella 7

Santa Ana Valley 12, Estancia 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 16, Harvard-Westlake 6

Sierra Canyon 14, Louisville 2

South El Monte 12, Arroyo 1

St. Genevieve 16, Pomona Catholic 6

Temecula Prep 22, California Lutheran 12

Torrance 16, South Torrance 2

University 15, Laguna Hills 1

University Prep 19, Adelanto 9

Valley Christian 13, Village Christian 2

Vasquez 20, Desert Christian 3

West Torrance 8, North Torrance 2

Wiseburn Da Vinci 12, Culver City 1

Workman 18, Pomona 5

