Monday’s high school baseball and softball scores
MONDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Banning 9, Rancho Dominguez 2
Bell 3, Legacy 0
Carson 6, Narbonne 3
Cleveland 11, Chatsworth 7
Crenshaw 17, Hawkins 7
Fairfax 7, Vaughn 3
Fremont 6, Dorsey 1
Garfield 1, South East 0
Jordan 20, Washington 2
King/Drew 8, Harbor Teacher 4
Maywood Academy 9, Elizabeth 1
Maywood CES 2, Marquez 1
North Hollywood 3, San Fernando 1
San Pedro 21, Gardena 2
Sotomayor 7, Torres 2
South Gate 12, Huntington Park 2
Stella 15, Animo Venice 1
Sun Valley Magnet 14, Community Charter 4
Sylmar 5, Kennedy 3
Valor Academy 20, Valley CES 5
Verdugo Hills 3, Poly 2
West Adams 5, Diego Rivera 4
Southern Section
Ambassador 4, Environmental Charter 2
Aquinas 4, Linfield Christian 2
Bosco Tech 9, Mary Star of the Sea 4
Brentwood 2, de Toledo 1
California 3, Warren 1
Camarillo 13, Oak Park 0
Chino Hills 4, Upland 1
Coachella Valley 2, Indio 1
Compton Centennial 8, Morningside 6
Cornerstone Christian 17, Perris 0
Covina 4, Rowland 2
Crean Lutheran 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
Crespi 9, Chaminade 4
Crossroads 15, Rolling Hills Prep 2
Culver City 12, Lawndale 0
Cypress 6, El Modena 2
Damien 8, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Desert Christian 12, Valley Torah 2
Dominguez 9, Compton 1
El Dorado 18, Villa Park 2
El Rancho 4, Whittier 0
Estancia 12, Garden Grove 2
Foothill 3, Dana Hills 0
Foothill Tech 4, St. Bonaventure 1
Grace Brethren 6, Heritage Christian 4
Harvard-Westlake 11, Loyola 3
Hawthorne 4, Inglewood 3
Hemet 15, San Jacinto Valley Academy 7
La Canada 3, Temple City 2
Laguna Hills 16, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 3
Lancaster 4, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0
La Sierra 3, Rubidoux 0
Knight 11, Antelope Valley 4
Marshall 12, El Monte 0
Milken 9, Buckley 1
Montebello 2, Los Altos 1
Muir 9, Pasadena 4
Murrieta Mesa 2, Great Oak 0
Northview 9, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Oaks Christian 12, JSerra 3
Oxnard 5, Canyon Country Canyon 3
Oxnard Pacifica 6, Channel Islands 0
Patriot 3, Ramona 0
Riverside Prep 13, Glendale 3
Rosemead 5, Gabrielino 2
San Dimas 3, Colony 0
San Jacinto Leadership 1, Hamilton 0
San Marino 10, South Pasadena 2
Santa Fe 2, La Serna 0
Santa Monica 3, Leuzinger 0
Schurr 11, San Jacinto 5
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1, St. Francis 0
Sierra Canyon 6, Bishop Alemany 3
Simi Valley 6, Royal 4
Sonora 4, Esperanza 1
South El Monte 3, Arroyo 0
South Hills 4, Alta Loma 0
St. Anthony 7, Oxford Academy 3
Sunny Hills 8, Yorba Linda 4
Tahquitz 2, Adelanto 1
Temecula Valley 6, Murrieta Valley 5
Torrance 9, Long Beach Wilson 4
Trinity Classical Academy 12, Vasquez 4
Troy 9, Brea Olinda 5
Vista Murrieta 7, Chaparral 0
West Covina 7, Charter Oak 1
Whitney 14, Western 2
Wiseburn Da Vinci 13, Shalhevet 1
Yucaipa 4, Cajon 3
Intersectional
Granada Hills 4, Hart 3
SOFTBALL
City Section
Banning 6, San Pedro 4
Birmingham 11, Chatsworth 1
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, Fairfax 0
Carson 26, Gardena 0
Community Charter 12, Sun Valley Magnet 5
Contreras 23, Belmont 0
Discovery d. Valor Academy, forfeit
East Valley 22, Fulton 11
Hamilton 4, Westchester 2
King/Drew 9, Fremont 0
LA Leadership Academy 13, Smidt Tech 8
Marshall 5, Lincoln 4
Middle College 30, Animo Robinson 1
Narbonne 22, Rancho Dominguez 5
Orthopaedic 19, Animo Bunche 6
Palisades 25, University 18
Port of LA 20, Dorsey 0
Sherman Oaks CES 13, VAAS 2
Venice 26, LACES 0
Washington 17, Jordan 6
Southern Section
Aquinas 4, Linfield Christian 1
Bishop Alemany 13, Marymount 2
Bishop Conaty-Loretto 15, Fairfax 0
Brea Olinda 11, Troy 0
California 11, Whittier 0
Camarillo 6, Oak Park 0
Charter Oak 8, West Covina 1
Citrus Valley 16, Cajon 10
Covina 4, Rowland 3
Diamond Bar 9, Walnut 4
Downey 11, Lynwood 0
El Monte 16, Marshall 2
El Rancho 5, Santa Fe 4
Etiwanda 14, Upland 7
Fillmore 1, Hueneme 0
Flintridge Sacred Heart 23, Immaculate Heart 0
Gabrielino 12, Rosemead 6
Garden Grove Santiago 11, Anaheim 1
Garey 13, Baldwin Park 2
Grace Brethren 5, Santa Clara 1
Huntington Beach 19, Corona del Mar 2
Indio 16, Coachella Valley 0
Keppel 16, Ramona Convent 8
La Canada 6, South Pasadena 1
La Sierra 16, Rubidoux 6
Loara 18, Westminster La Quinta 12
Long Beach Wilson 19, Compton 0
Los Amigos 8, Western 4
Marina 13, Newport Harbor 2
Mission Viejo 3, Tesoro 2
Monrovia 16, Temple City 11
Newbury Park 5, Buena 4
Northview 5, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2
Oxnard 8, Oxnard Pacifica 1
Palos Verdes 6, Peninsula 0
Pasadena Poly 8, Flintridge Prep 5
Pioneer 5, Artesia 4
Providence 17, Westridge 5
Ramona 8, Patriot 4
Rancho Alamitos 21, Century 5
Redondo Union 13, Mira Costa 0
Rio Hondo Prep 13, Mayfield 7
San Dimas 16, Duarte 6
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 11, Katella 7
Santa Ana Valley 12, Estancia 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 16, Harvard-Westlake 6
Sierra Canyon 14, Louisville 2
South El Monte 12, Arroyo 1
St. Genevieve 16, Pomona Catholic 6
Temecula Prep 22, California Lutheran 12
Torrance 16, South Torrance 2
University 15, Laguna Hills 1
University Prep 19, Adelanto 9
Valley Christian 13, Village Christian 2
Vasquez 20, Desert Christian 3
West Torrance 8, North Torrance 2
Wiseburn Da Vinci 12, Culver City 1
Workman 18, Pomona 5
