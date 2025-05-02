Lincoln Property Co. Adds Brea-based Unire Portfolio to Create Southern California Management Leader

Lincoln Property Co., a Dallas-based real estate company, made a strategic investment in Unire Real Estate Group which makes it the largest property management firm in Southern California. Brea-based Unire, a third-party commercial real estate property management firm, manages 60 million square feet of industrial and office space across more than 300 properties. Combined, the firm now has 110 million square feet under management across the region.

“Over the last 25 years, we have positioned Unire as the top property management firm in Southern California. This investment from Lincoln signals the next stage for our business, and our team will now have more opportunity to grow our capabilities,” said Mark Harryman, chief executive at Unire, in a statement.

Lincoln’s portfolio includes more than 562 million square feet of commercial space worldwide. In addition, it has developed 164 million square feet since its inception in 1965 and has $19.5 billion under construction or in the pipeline.

Information for this article was sourced from Lincoln Property Co.