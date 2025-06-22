Aldrich CPAs + Advisors - Orange County

aldrichadvisors.com

135 S. State College Blvd., Suite 370, Brea

Tanya Valle

Top local executive: Tanya Valle, Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 8

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 11

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 12

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Private Wealth Tax, International Tax, Transaction Advisory, Outsourced Accounting

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate

Other industries served: Dental, Public Utilities, Agriculture, Architects + Engineers, Food + Beverage, Veterinary, Communications, Growth Companies, Professional Services, Construction

Year established: 1973

Headquarters: Lake Oswego, OR

Number of offices firmwide: 10