Aldrich CPAs + Advisors - Orange County
aldrichadvisors.com
135 S. State College Blvd., Suite 370, Brea
Top local executive: Tanya Valle, Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 8
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 11
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 12
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Private Wealth Tax, International Tax, Transaction Advisory, Outsourced Accounting
Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate
Other industries served: Dental, Public Utilities, Agriculture, Architects + Engineers, Food + Beverage, Veterinary, Communications, Growth Companies, Professional Services, Construction
Year established: 1973
Headquarters: Lake Oswego, OR
Number of offices firmwide: 10