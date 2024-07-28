Armanino LLP - Orange County
Top local executive: Julissa Quirk, Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 68
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 116
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 158
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: High-Net-Worth Individuals, Professional Services
Number of offices firmwide: 24
Year established: 1969
Primary Orange County location: 18101 Von Karman Ave., Suite 1400, Irvine 92612
Headquarter(s): San Ramon, CA