Baker Tilly

Top local executive: Greg Zelenay, Managing Principal

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 68

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 192

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 207

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 70

Year established: 1931

Primary Los Angeles County location: 11150 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles 90025

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

