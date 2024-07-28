Baker Tilly
- Share via
Top local executive: Greg Zelenay, Managing Principal
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 68
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 192
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 207
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech
Number of offices firmwide: 70
Year established: 1931
Primary Los Angeles County location: 11150 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles 90025
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL