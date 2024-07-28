bdo.com

Top local executive: Kory Stoehr, Tax Market Managing Principal and Practice Leader

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 97

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 308

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 340

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Life Sciences

Number of offices firmwide: 75

Year established: 1910

Primary Los Angeles County location: 515 S. Flower St., 47th Floor, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

