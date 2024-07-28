BDO USA - Orange County

bdo.com

Top local executive: Kristen McCarthy, Assurance Market Managing Principal

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 69

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 148

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 167

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Life Sciences, Private Equity

Number of offices firmwide: 75

Year established: 1910

Primary Orange County location: 600 Anton Blvd., Suite 500, Costa Mesa 92626

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

