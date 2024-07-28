BDO USA - Orange County
Top local executive: Kristen McCarthy, Assurance Market Managing Principal
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 69
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 148
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 167
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Life Sciences, Private Equity
Number of offices firmwide: 75
Year established: 1910
Primary Orange County location: 600 Anton Blvd., Suite 500, Costa Mesa 92626
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL