bpm.com

Top local executive: Rick Parent, Partner in Charge - Santa Monica

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 52

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 103

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 125

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Accounting Systems, Adversarial Threat Assessment, Archer, Artificial Intelligence (AI), ASC 740 Solutions, Back Office Resources for Real Estate Private Equity, BPM Lifecycle Center, BPM Link, Business Applications, Business Ownershi

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Apparel and Textiles, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Arts and Culture, Associations, Blockchain and Digital Assets, Broker Dealer, Construction, Consumer Business, Educational Institutions, Entertainment, Media and Visual Arts, Environmental Organizations, Financial Services, FinTech, FoodTech, Franchises, Hedge Fund and Alternative Investments, Hospitality, Life Science, Manufacturing and Wholesale, Natural and Organic Foods, Nonprofit, Nonprofit Education Series, Pension, Private and Family Foundations, Private Equity, Private Schools, Professional Services, PropTech, Public Charities, Real Estate, Real Estate Portfolio & Transactional Advisory Services, Religious Organizations, Social Welfare Organizations, Technology, Venture Capital, Wine and Agribusiness

Number of offices firmwide: 16

Year established: 1986

Primary Los Angeles County location: 1723 Cloverfield Blvd., Santa Monica 90404

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 5000 E. Spring St., Suite 200, Long Beach 90815

Headquarter(s): San Francisco, CA