BPM LLP oc

BPM LLP
Top local executive: David Jorgensen, Partner in Charge, South Coast Region
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 17
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 34
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 45
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Wealth Management, HR Consulting, Managed IT Services, IT Security, Cybersecurity, ESG, Outsourced Accounting
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Blockchain and Digital Assets, Consumer Business, Life Science, Professional Services, Wine and Agribusiness
Number of offices firmwide: 17
Year established: 1986
Primary Orange County location: 36 Technology Drive, Irvine 92618
Headquarter(s): San Francisco, CA