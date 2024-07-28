CBIZ & MHM

cbiz.com

Top local executive: James Parks, Executive Director

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 40

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 85

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 100

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Forensic, Litigation Support, Family Office, Infrastructure and Project Advisory

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Life Sciences

Number of offices firmwide: 127

Year established: 1978

Primary Los Angeles County location: 10474 Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 200, Los Angeles 90025

Headquarter(s): Cleveland, OH

