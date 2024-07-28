CBIZ & MHM OC
Top local executive: Paul Nation, Senior Managing Director
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 15
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 53
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 62
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Forensic, Litigation Support, Family Office, Infrastructure and Project Advisory
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Life Sciences
Number of offices firmwide: 127
Year established: 1978
Primary Orange County location: 2010 Main St., Suite 250, Irvine 92614
Headquarter(s): Cleveland, OH