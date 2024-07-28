cnmllp.com

Top local executive: Nathan Matthews, Founder & Executive Chair

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 42

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 67

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 115

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 5

Year established: 2003

Primary Los Angeles County location: 6230 Canoga Ave., Suite 150, Woodland Hills 91367

Headquarter(s): Woodland Hills, CA

