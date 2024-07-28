CNM LLP oc
Top local executive: Jeremy Wheeler, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 15
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 22
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 36
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Number of offices firmwide: 5
Year established: 2003
Primary Orange County location: 15635 Alton Parkway, Suite 450, Irvine 92618
Headquarter(s): Woodland Hills, CA