Deloitte LLP and subsidiaries - Orange County

deloitte.com

695 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Costa Mesa

Marshall Solomon

Top local executive: Marshall Solomon, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 237

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 919

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 1040

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Finance Transformation, Outsourcing Services

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Non-profit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Public Sector, Life Sciences

Year established: 1895

Headquarters: New York

Number of offices firmwide: 136