Deloitte LLP and subsidiaries - Orange County
695 Town Center Drive, Suite 1000, Costa Mesa
Top local executive: Marshall Solomon, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 237
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 919
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 1040
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Finance Transformation, Outsourcing Services
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Non-profit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Public Sector, Life Sciences
Year established: 1895
Headquarters: New York
Number of offices firmwide: 136