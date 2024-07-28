Ernst & Young LLP

ey.com

Top local executive: Andy Park, Managing Partner, Greater Los Angeles

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 634

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 2147

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 2341

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Robotics Process Automation, Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services, Private Client Services

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 728

Year established: 1989

Primary Los Angeles County location: 725 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles 90017

Headquarter(s): London, United Kingdom