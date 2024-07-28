Ernst & Young LLP oc
- Share via
Top local executive: Mary Garrett, Office Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 179
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 389
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 633
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Number of offices firmwide: 728
Year established: 1989
Primary Orange County location: 1801 Von Karman Ave., Suite 1700, Irvine 92612
Headquarter(s): London, United Kingdom