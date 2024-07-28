Fineman West & Company

fwllp.com

Top local executive: Wendy On, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 30

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 45

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 50

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Bookkeeping, Payroll services

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Insurance, Automotive Dealerships, E-commerce

Number of offices firmwide: 2

Year established: 1979

Primary Los Angeles County location: 801 S. Figueroa St., Suite 1000, Los Angeles 90017

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 14140 Ventura Blvd., Suite 207, Sherman Oaks 91423

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

