Forvis Mazars

forvismazars.us

1875 Century Park East, Suite 850, Los Angeles

Karine Philippon

Top local executive: Karine Philippon, Managing Partner, California & Arizona

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 26

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 47

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 47

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered:

Assurance - Employee Benefit Plan Audits, Lease Accounting

Tax - Federal Tax Specialty, State & Local Tax, International Tax Services, Washington National Tax Office

Consulting - Analytics, Lender Services, CFO & Business Consulting, Loan Review, Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Nonprofit Advisory Services, Enterprise Risk & Quantitative Consulting, ProBank Education Services, ESG & Climate Risk, Professional Staffing, Executive Search, Public Sector Advisory Services, Forensics, Regulatory Consulting, Government Contracting, Restructuring & Turnaround, Healthcare Consulting, Retirement Plan Consulting, Higher Education Consulting, SOC & HITRUST Solutions, Internal Audit & Compliance, Technology Consulting, Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, IT Risk & Compliance, and Valuation

Innovation - CFR Benchmarking; IDD & Behavorial Health, Clari3ty, Denials, Management Monitoring, Freight Network Navigator, HFS+, Home Health Payment Rates, LeaseVision, LoanPricingPRO, Physical Climate Risk Dashboard, ProBank Advisor, Program Economic Analysis, SALT Explorer, TaxCred PRO for Clean Energy, The Reporting Solution, Pulse, and SNF Rate Calculator

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Private Client, Commercial, Construction & Real Estate, Commercial Products, Dealerships, Financial Services, Education, Government Contracting, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Insurance, Private Equity, Public Sector, Technology & Services

Year established: 1923

Headquarters: Springfield, Mo.

Number of offices firmwide: 79