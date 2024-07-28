Gerber & Co LLP
Top local executive: Selwyn H. Gerber, Founding Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 24
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 27
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 51
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: International Tax And Estate Planning, Pre-Immigration Tax Planning, Financial Planning, Expert Testimony, Forensic Accounting
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate
Number of offices firmwide: 2
Year established: 1986
Primary Los Angeles County location: 1880 Century Park E., Suite 200, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA