Grant Thornton LLP

Top local executive: Cathy Hyodo, Market Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 137

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 260

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 392

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 47

Year established: 1924

Primary Los Angeles County location: 444 S. Flower St., Suite 3100, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

