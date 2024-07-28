H&B (Hutchinson and Bloodgood LLP)
- Share via
Top local executive: Luba Kvitchko, Partner in Charge
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 20
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 30
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 65
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate
Number of offices firmwide: 5
Year established: 1922
Primary Los Angeles County location: 550 N. Brand Blvd., 14th Floor, Glendale 91203
Headquarter(s): N/A