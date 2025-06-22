Haskell & White LLP - Orange County

hwcpa.com

300 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine

Wayne R. Pinnell

Top local executive: Wayne R. Pinnell, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 42

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 71

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 84

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: PCAOB Audit, SEC consulting, International Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Medical Device

Year established: 1988

Headquarters: Irvine

Number of offices firmwide: 2