Haskell & White LLP - Orange County
hwcpa.com
300 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine
Top local executive: Wayne R. Pinnell, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 42
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 71
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 84
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: PCAOB Audit, SEC consulting, International Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Medical Device
Year established: 1988
Headquarters: Irvine
Number of offices firmwide: 2