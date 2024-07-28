Hedman Partners LLP

hedmanpartners.com

Top local executive: Calvin D. Hedman, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 18

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 25

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 38

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech

Other industries served: Construction

Number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 1994

Primary Los Angeles County location: 27441 Tourney Road, Suite 200, Valencia 91355

Headquarter(s): Valencia, CA

