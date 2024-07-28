Hedman Partners LLP
- Share via
Top local executive: Calvin D. Hedman, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 18
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 25
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 38
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech
Other industries served: Construction
Number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 1994
Primary Los Angeles County location: 27441 Tourney Road, Suite 200, Valencia 91355
Headquarter(s): Valencia, CA