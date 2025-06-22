JLK Rosenberger - Orange County
- Share via
jlkrosenberger.com
2601 Main St., Suite 580, Irvine
Top local executive: Michael French, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 19
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 31
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 37
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation
Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate
Other industries served: Construction, Insurance, Professional Athletes
Year established: 2010
Headquarters: Irvine
Number of offices firmwide: 3