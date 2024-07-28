Lucas Horsfall
Top local executive: Michael P. Amerio, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 40
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 105
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 128
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Trust & Estate Services
Industries served: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech
Other industries served: Food & Beverage
Number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1957
Primary Los Angeles County location: 299 N. Euclid Ave., Second Floor, Pasadena 91101
Secondary Los Angeles County location: 16501 Ventura Blvd., Suite 501, Encino 91436
Headquarter(s): Pasadena, CA