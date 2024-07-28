Marcum LLP

marcumllp.com

Top local executive: Rob Babek, Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 30

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 53

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 74

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 50

Year established: 1951

Primary Los Angeles County location: 777 S. Figueroa St., Suite 2900, Los Angeles 90017

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

