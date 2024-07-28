Prager Metis

pragermetis.com

Top local executive: Walt Brasch, Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 18

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 35

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 35

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Tax Controversy, International Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Public Companies

Number of offices firmwide: 26

Year established: 1920

Primary Los Angeles County location: 2381 E. Rosecrans Ave., Suite 350, El Segundo 90245

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 12100 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1420, Los Angeles 90025

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

