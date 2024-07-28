PwC LLP oc
- Share via
Top local executive: Ryan Smith, Office Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 118
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 325
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 515
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Aerospace, Asset Management, Automotive, Banking and Capital Markets, Consumer Products, Engineering and Construction, Insurance, Life Sciences, Professional Services
Number of offices firmwide: 79
Year established: 1854
Primary Orange County location: 2020 Main St., Suite 400, Irvine 92614
Headquarter(s): New York, NY