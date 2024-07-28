rjicpas.com

Top local executive: Manuel J. Ramirez, Chairman, International Tax Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 25

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 81

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 91

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: International Tax in 90 countries, Accounting Services, Business Valuation, Transfer Pricing, Cost Segregation, R&D Studies, Multi-State Taxation, IRS and FTB representation

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 1980

Primary Orange County location: 18012 Sky Park Circle, Irvine 92614

Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA

