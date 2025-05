RSM US LLP

rsmus.com

Top local executive: Leslie Stackpole, Los Angeles Office Leader

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 93

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 292

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 334

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Artificial Intelligence Consulting Services, Business Strategy Operations, Digital Transformation, Family Office Services, Financial Management, Global Business Services, Private Client Services, Risk, Fraud and Cybersecurity

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Asset Management, Automotive, Business Services, Capital Markets, Construction, Consumer Goods, Educational Institutions, Energy, Financial Institutions, Financial Services, Food And Beverage, Gaming, Government, Government Contracting, Insurance, Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Education, Private Clubs, Private Equity, Professional Services, Real Estate Investment Trusts, Restaurant, Specialty Finance, Telecommunications

Number of offices firmwide: 81

Year established: 1926

Primary Los Angeles County location: 515 S. Flower St., 17th Floor, Los Angeles 90071

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL