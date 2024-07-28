RSM US LLP oc

rsmus.com

Top local executive: Paul Short, Office Leader

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 67

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 271

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 308

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Legal, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Life Sciences

Number of offices firmwide: 81

Year established: 1926

Primary Orange County location: 17400 Laguna Canyon Road, Suite 200, Irvine 92618

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

