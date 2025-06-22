TWHC
twhc.com
100 N. First St., Suite 202, Burbank
Top local executive: Kian Moshirzadeh, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 29
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 51
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 70
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Hospitality, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Tech
Year established: 1987
Headquarters: Burbank
Number of offices firmwide: 2