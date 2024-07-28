windes.com

Top local executive: Sean McFerson, President/Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 45

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 85

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 105

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Cybersecurity, Outsourced Accounting Services, Succession Planning, SALT Compliance, Cost Segregation, International, Employee Retention, Employee Benefit Plans, Nonprofit and Compliance Audits, Tax Credits and Compliance, Wealth Management

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Automotive, Construction, Energy, Professional Services, Transportation, Trade, Maritime, Wholesale and Distribution

Number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1926

Primary Los Angeles County location: 3780 Kilroy Airport Way, Suite 600, Long Beach 90806

Headquarter(s): Long Beach, CA

