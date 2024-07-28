withum.com

Top local executive: Christopher L. Passmore, Partner in Charge, Los Angeles Office

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 20

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 40

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 58

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Please visit our website.

Number of offices firmwide: 27

Year established: 1974

Primary Los Angeles County location: 16830 Ventura Blvd., Suite 501, Encino 91436

Headquarter(s): Princeton, N.J.

