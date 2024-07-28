withum.com

Top local executive: Kenneth L. Johnson, Partner in Charge

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 30

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 79

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 107

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Please visit our website

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Life Sciences, Construction, Please visit our website for a comprehensive list.

Number of offices firmwide: 27

Year established: 1974

Primary Orange County location: 100 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 1000, Irvine 92618

Headquarter(s): Princeton, N.J.

