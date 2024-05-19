Abramson Architects
Primary Southern California Office: 5171 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90016
Secondary Southern California Office: 3465 Camino del Rio S., Suite 220, San Diego, CA 92108
Year Established: 1999
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $8,000,000
2022 Total Revenue: $7,900,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 8
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 42
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 2
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Wellness, Single Family Residential, Cultural, Religious,
Top Active Projects: Macerich Retail Village, Cedars-Sinai Health System Projects, Aaron Milken Early Education Center
Top Local Executive(s): Trevor Abramson - Founding Partner
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.