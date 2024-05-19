AECOM Technical Services Inc.

aecom.com

Primary Southern California Office: 300 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90071

Secondary Southern California Office: 999 Town & Country Road, Suite 300, Orange, CA 92868

Year Established: 1990

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $37,318,000

2022 Total Revenue: $42,157,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 16

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 1942

Number of Offices in Southern California: 6

Number of Offices Firmwide: 637

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Airports

Top Active Projects: Intuit Dome, LA 2028, San Jose Federal Aeronautical Administration Control Tower

Top Local Executive(s): Charlene Dekker - VP, Director of Operations, Buildings + Places Southern California and Donna Clandening - VP, Managing Principal, Buildings + Places