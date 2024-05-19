Arcadis
- Share via
Primary Southern California Office: 333 S. Hope St., Suite C200, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1888
Headquarter(s): Amsterdam, Netherlands
2023 Total Revenue: $9,239,342
2022 Total Revenue: $9,109,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 112
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 430
Number of Offices in Southern California: 4
Number of Offices Firmwide: 254
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Planning and Urban Design, Mixed-Use, Government & Civic, Education, Transit,
Top Active Projects: Seaport, Olympic + Hill, LAUSD 92nd Elementary School Comprehensive Modernization
Top Local Executive(s): Brian Cravens - Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.