AXIS/GFA Architecture + Design
Primary Southern California Office: 700 S. Flower St., Suite 520, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Year Established: 2001
Headquarter(s): San Francisco, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $2,789,175
2022 Total Revenue: $2,789,175
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 5
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 13
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 3
Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality
Other Property Types: Affordable Housing, Adaptive Reuse and Conversion
Top Active Projects: Weingart Center Tower, The Jay Hotel
Top Local Executive(s): Gene Fong - Founding Principal Architect and Kevin Sund - Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.