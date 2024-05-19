Balfour Beatty US
Primary Southern California Office: 1501 Quail St., Suite 130, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Year Established: 1909
Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX
2023 Total Revenue: $315,056,000
2022 Total Revenue: $336,393,025
Total Number of Employees: 245
Number of Offices in Southern California: 5
Number of Offices Firmwide: NA
Top Active Projects: LAX Automated People Mover, Los Angeles USD – Hamilton High School, Fontana USD New Secondary Academy
Top Local Executive(s): Brian Cahill - President - California & Kelly Phariss - Vice President, West, US Civils
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.